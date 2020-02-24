A hurry can be costly during morning commute

NORFOLK - The morning commute can be a stressful time especially if you have multiple places to be, but the Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind you to not be in too much of a hurry.
Lieutenant Jim Bills says it’s still dark out in the morning and you need to be aware of your surroundings.
Bills says there have been a number of early morning accidents that could’ve been avoided.
"One of the things we're having now is heavy frost. Watch out for the bridges in the mornings because they can be iced over with frost and the roads are fine and all of sudden you find yourself in a bad situation."
Bills says also make sure to give yourself plenty of time when heading to your destinations.
Lieutenant Bills was guest on News Talk WJAG’s monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.