LINCOLN - When Governor Pete Ricketts announced how the federal CARES Act money Nebraska got would be dispersed, he said $85 million will go to the Community Cares Program.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith said during a press conference at the Capitol Thursday that the $85 million is split up into three different grants.

Smith said the first is a $40 million Stabilization Grant for 501C3 organizations and select provider organizations who are licensed with the state of Nebraska.

"It's a one-time payment of at least $12,000 to help those organizations with recovery and reduced income revenue. The application process begins on June 29th and closes July 6th."

Smith said the second is a traditional $43 million grant for the state’s behavioral health entities that provide services in their community.

She said the third is a $2 million Healthy Places Grant for licensed child care providers to purchase personal protective equipment and disinfecting cleaning supplies.

For more info visit DHHS.Ne.Gov/CommunityCares.

