7 Republicans vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., leaves the chamber as the Senate voted to consider hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. 

 (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Republicans have voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his Senate trial.

That is easily the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings.

The Senate voted 57-43 to find Trump guilty, meaning the evenly divided Senate fell well short of the two-thirds majority required to convict an impeached president.

But by joining all 50 Democrats who voted against Trump, the seven GOP senators created a clear majority against him and provided a bipartisan chorus of condemnation of the former president.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska directs 90% of vaccines to people 65 and older

Nebraska directs 90% of vaccines to people 65 and older

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state officials have told retail pharmacies and local public health agencies offering coronavirus vaccinations to give at least 90% of their doses to senior citizens, even though other groups are also eligible under the state’s distribution plan.