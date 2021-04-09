NORFOLK - The 61st annual Lions Club Pancake Feed is set for Saturday.
Lion Leon Sweigard says over 1,200 pounds of pancake mix is going to be prepared.
Sweigard says the pancake feed is always a big fundraiser for the Lions Club, and the money raised stays right in Norfolk.
He says aside from pancakes the special Lions Club sausage will be available.
"You will be seated at tables that will be set up six feet apart. We're going to use the whole facility and everybody that will be serving will wear a mask so no long lines like in the past. We're also offering a drive-thru service, we'll have people out that to accommodate."
It’s set for all day Saturday starting at 6 a.m. going until 6 p.m. at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the campus of Northeast Community College.