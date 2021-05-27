Cars Traveling

LINCOLN - If you plan to travel this Memorial Day weekend, expect a significant number of people on the road as well as higher gas prices.

Nick Faustman with Triple A the Auto Club Group says according to their projections, there will be around 37 million travelers this weekend.

"That alone is a 60 percent increase from last year when only 23 million traveled which happened to be the lowest on record since we started keeping track in 2000. With pent-up energy to get out on the road, we're going to see a lot of activity this year."

Faustman says the national gas average will be near $3, which would make it the highest average since 2014 and in Nebraska the average will be $2.90.

He says it will be important to plan your trip out from the best route to take and where you’re going to get gas. That can all be done at TripTik.AAA.Com.

