WINNEBAGO, Neb. (AP) — Five newly elected Winnebago Tribal Council members have been sworn in.
Tribal council elections were held Tuesday, and the winners sworn in on Wednesday. The top vote-getter in the election was Lorelei Hope Decora with more than 21% of the vote, followed by Victoria Kitcheyan with 20%.
Brian Chamberlain came in third, and Rona Stealer and Thelma Whitewater followed. Kitcheyan was appointed tribal chairwoman on Wednesday.
Chamberlain will serve as vice chairman, Decora as secretary and Stealer as treasurer.