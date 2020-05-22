NDN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Courtesy photo via Facebook

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five more people have died from the coronavirus in Nebraska and public health officials confirmed another 303 cases on Thursday.

The Department of Health and Human Services says Nebraska now has 143 confirmed deaths statewide and 11,425 known cases.

Nearly 78,700 people have gotten tested since the pandemic began. An infectious diseases expert from the University of Nebraska Medical Center says she’s concerned about the number of hospitalizations in the Omaha area, even though hospitals still have plenty of capacity statewide.

Dr. Angela Hewlett says the university medical center is at 80% of its capacity.

Tags

In other news

Woman who abandoned baby at Omaha home sentenced to jail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby boy wrapped in a sweater and a plastic bag on an Omaha doorstep last month has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of abandonment.

Nebraska monthly unemployment rate spikes in April

Nebraska monthly unemployment rate spikes in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April jumped to 8.3%, more than double March’s 4% as the state saw businesses shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The April rate was released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor. Unemployment claim…