OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five more people have died from the coronavirus in Nebraska and public health officials confirmed another 303 cases on Thursday.
The Department of Health and Human Services says Nebraska now has 143 confirmed deaths statewide and 11,425 known cases.
Nearly 78,700 people have gotten tested since the pandemic began. An infectious diseases expert from the University of Nebraska Medical Center says she’s concerned about the number of hospitalizations in the Omaha area, even though hospitals still have plenty of capacity statewide.
Dr. Angela Hewlett says the university medical center is at 80% of its capacity.