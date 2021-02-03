MADISON - Madison County will have 17 miles of much needed road overlays completed after a contract was approved at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The contract was awarded to the low bidder, Western Engineering of Harlan, Iowa for nearly $5.4 million.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said they have around 160 miles of asphalt in the county so ten percent of the roads will be overlaid which is significantly more than they typically do in a year.
Uhlir said they’ll stabilize seven or eight of the 17 miles.
"One of the roads you come east out of Battle Creek on the back roads and two miles of it is so wavy because it's very wet underneath, so we've got to stabilize it otherwise in five years we'll have to overlay it again. We might as well spend the extra money to stabilize the roads so they hopefully last longer."
Uhlir said Western Engineering hopes to get started at the end of October.
The overlays include:
Norfolk Southeast Overlay, Norfolk South Overlay, Meadow Grove North Overlay, Norfolk Southeast Overlay, Hadar Road Overlay, Norfolk Southeast Overlay, Norfolk Southwest Overlay, Newman Grove Northeast Overlay, Norfolk Southeast Overlay, Battle Creek East Overlay, Norfolk Southwest Overlay, Tilden East Overlay.