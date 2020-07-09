Nebraska State Penitentiary
Associated Press file photo

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury will be called to investigate the death of an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

State prison officials say 44-year-old Oddie Granger died at the prison Wednesday morning.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services spokeswoman Laura Strimple says in a news release that while the cause of Granger's death has not been determined, he was being treated for an undisclosed medical condition.

Granger began serving his 5.5-year prison sentence in May 2019 on three felony DUI counts.

State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person dies in police or prison custody.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska residents cleaning up following severe weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Residents in much of Nebraska are cleaning up and waiting for power to be restored after a line of severe weather sent high winds, hail, heavy rain and at least a few weak tornadoes to some areas.