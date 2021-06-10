NORFOLK - You have the opportunity to get a tease for this summer’s Music in the Park Concert Series this week.
The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska Army National Guard is set to perform at Skyview Park.
Paul Kenney says they’re a 37-member organization and you’ll hear three different groups perform.
"We will have Heartland Revival, which is our country group and that group does covers of different popular country songs. You'll hear from our Black Hawk Brass, and you'll probably hear some familiar tunes from them. Lastly, you're going to hear our concert band which is kind of our flagship group."
It’s set for Thursday night at 6:30 at Skyview Park. You’re invited to bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic dinners, and wine and beer are permitted as well.