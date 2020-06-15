OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State health officials say four more COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the state's total to 216.
State officials had reported 212 deaths as of Friday. The state's online coronavirus tracker also showed a jump in cases confirmed over the weekend, including 120 new cases on Saturday and 92 new cases on Sunday, to take the state's total to 16,725.
The new cases were reported as coronavirus cases have been rising in states across the U.S.
Despite the rising numbers, most states-including Nebraska-are rolling back restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus.