OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third inmate in the community corrections center in Omaha has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the inmate went to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue and was tested for COVID-19 when he was admitted.
The agency will start contact tracing to identify other individuals who had close contact with the inmate.
Nine corrections department staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said some of those staff members have completed their quarantine and have since returned to work.