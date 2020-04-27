LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Another three deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Nebraska, as the state continues to see more confirmed cases every day.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the three new deaths were reported Sunday, and include a person in their 60s from Dakota County area and another person from Hamilton County.
No details on the third death were immediately released. Officials said Jefferson County in far southeastern Nebraska also reported its first confirmed case of the virus on Sunday.
The state's online coronavirus tracking portal showed 56 deaths in the state and more than 3,000 confirmed cases by Monday morning