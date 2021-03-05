LINCOLN - The 2021 Nebraska Passport stops have been selected.
Coordinator Madison Johnson says this year’s program features 70 attractions in ten themed categories, and represents 51 communities spanning the entire state.
"We have some fun tours that are focusing on the 100th anniversary of the Nebraska park system. We have a tour dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, and lots of other just cool and unique places that haven't been on before and maybe are things that you never had considered to visit."
Johnson says two Norfolk locations have been selected for this year too, District Table and Tap and the Norfolk Arts Center.
The program takes place May 1st through September 30th, and for more information go to NebraskaPassport.com.