LINCOLN - The 2021 Nebraska Passport Program is underway and you’re encouraged to take part.
Coordinator Madison Johnson says this year’s program features 70 attractions in ten themed categories, and represents 51 communities spanning the entire state.
"This year we are helping the Nebraska Game and Parks' 100th anniversary, so we are doing a park tour called 'Parking Spots.' It features a lot of the state parks and state rec areas throughout Nebraska."
Johnson says prizes will be awarded to those who collect stamps in their passport.
She says two Norfolk locations have been selected for this year too, District Table and Tap and the Norfolk Arts Center.
The program runs until September 30th, and for more information go to NebraskaPassport.com.