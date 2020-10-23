WASHINGTON D.C. - It’s one of the traditional signs that the year is coming to an end, the latest edition of the Old Farmer’s Almanac is now hitting shelves across the country, and on-line.
Ben Kilbride with the Almanac says while much has changed since founded in 1792, many of the key principles of weather, gardening and trivia remains the same.
He says one of his favorite reoccurring segment focuses specifically on the American farmer.
“We interviewed a number of farmers from around the country and asked them what it takes to be a farmer in their area, what troubles they’ve gone through trying to get started, what has worked for them, how they are trying to be more conscience of climate change and those kinds of things, and just really trying to get to know the farmers who are growing our food. Which is immensely important, now more than ever I think.”
Kilbride says they print 2.5 million copies of the Almanac every year, and their website continues to grow in popularity.
Visit almanac.com to learn more.