2020 Nebraska Passport Program

LINCOLN - Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program.

Coordinator Madison Johnson says each year 70 stops throughout the state are chosen for participating travelers to visit and collect a stamp.

Johnson says the reception from previous stops has been really positive.

"We have a wide variety of places that are chosen. It can be restaurants, museums, coffee shops, or state rec and state park areas. I like to say everything and anything can and probably has been a passport stop."

Johnson says last year’s installment was very successful as a record breaking 1,185 travelers made it to all 70 stops.

To apply to be a passport stop go to the website NebraskaPassport.com. The deadline is November 30th.

