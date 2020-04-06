2020 Nebraska Passport Program postponed

2020 Nebraska Passport Program

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Passport Program has been gaining popularity across the state and nation, but this year it’s postponed to a later date thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

Passport Coordinator with the Nebraska Tourism Commission Madison Johnson says the program will now start May 23rd, Memorial Day weekend, and end October 31st.

Johnson says typically the program starts May 1st and ends September 30th.

She says there’s lots of different themes this year.

"There's a gardening tour this year that we ended up naming fancy plants and it takes you to different greenhouses, gardens, and florist shops around the state. Then there's museums, state parks, and a snack tour."

Johnson says they had 350 applications this year, which is 100 more than last year and narrowed that number down to 70 stops.

To get a passport booklet or for more information visit NebraskaPassport.Com.

