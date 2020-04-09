NORFOLK - The Great American Comedy Festival scheduled for this summer has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus.
Executive Director Lisa Wattier says the Board of Directors made its decision recently in a unanimous vote.
Wattier says the postponement is for the safety of the public.
"So much of the planning takes place now and there's so many uncertainties as far as what's going to be happening in June. We waited as long as we could, but we felt postponing it was our only option. We were also at a point in our fundraising that we could return all of the sponsorship money that had been raised thus far and so we're in good shape financially to be bigger and better next year."
Wattier says some good news that came out of the postponement is that the headliners scheduled for this year have agreed to come back next year.
She says actor, writer, and producer David Koechner has agreed to headline the 2021 Friday Comedy Showcase and six-time Emmy Award-winner Wayne Brady will take the stage as the Saturday Gala headliner.
The festival will take place next June at the Johnny Carson Theatre.