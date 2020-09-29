2020 Wellness Award

Gov. Ricketts (far right) and Dr. Gary Anthone (far left) with representatives of wellness award-winning organizations (from left to right): Joslynne Stauss (Waverly School District), Nichole Hall (ESU #6), and Jared Carlson (Assurity Life Insurance Company).

 Photo Courtesy/Gov. Ricketts Office

LINCOLN - Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have announced this year’s recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award.

A total of 14 Nebraska organizations representing 13 communities are being honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs.

Ricketts says this year marks the 13th year recognizing businesses that dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace.

"Of course during this pandemic there is no better time to do that. Because of course if you're healthy you're much more likely to be able to (avoid) getting the virus better than if you got those underlying health conditions. What we do with the Governor's Wellness Award is we recognize those organizations that are taking those steps to be able to keep people healthy."

In Northeast Nebraska, Boone Central Schools in Albion and Educational Service Unit 1 in Wakefield each received an award.

Awards will be presented at one of four virtual award ceremonies happening in September and October.

