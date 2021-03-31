BATTLE CREEK - Farmers Pride is proud of its financial results for the 2020 fiscal year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
General Manager Dean Thernes says sales were $151 million, up from $145 million the previous year.
"Total savings were $3.2 million with local savings of $784,248 and of that we sent checks out to our member owners for 50 percent of that in cash and the other 50 percent will be qualified deffered equity."
Thernes says the total cash returned to Farmers Pride customers this year was over $1.4 million.
As for this year’s outlook, he says commodity prices have risen which helps producers out and gives them optimism.
For questions or if you want to work with Farmers Pride give them a call at (402) 675-2375.