NORFOLK - Hunters, trappers, and anglers can now get their hands on the new 2020-2021 Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Public Access Atlas.
Public Information Officer Greg Wagner says this atlas pulls together all of the publicly accessible lands throughout the state.
"Over 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible land is available to Nebraskans for walk-in hunting, trapping, and fishing here in the Cornhusker state. That's more than we've ever had before. I've been working for Game and Parks 41 years - we've never had that much. I encouraged folks to pick up an atlas wherever you live and seek out those public areas.”
Wagner says printed copies of this year’s atlas are available at Nebraska Game and Parks offices, service centers, and wherever hunting and fishing permits are sold.
It’s also available online at OutdoorNebraska.Gov/PublicAccessAtlas.