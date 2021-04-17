OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Shots rang out Saturday in an Omaha mall, leaving two people wounded and sending shoppers running for cover.
Omaha police Lt. Neal Bonacci said officers determined the suspects had fled the scene after searching the mall.
Police first gave the “all clear” around 1 p.m. — about an hour after multiple shots were fired. Bonacci said the gunfire left a man with critical injuries and a woman with a leg wound. It also led to panic, as people fled from the main section of the mall.
This is the second reported shooting at Westroads Mall in a little more than a month. An Omaha police officer was shot four times on March 12 by a shoplifting suspect but survived.