Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases among Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employees has risen by two to 63.

Both of the newly infected employees are self-isolating at home. One of the employee works at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

The second employee works at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

The department said that anyone who may have had close contact with either staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

