Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials have reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 98.

Of the two deaths reported Sunday, one was in Douglas County. No information was immediately available on the second death.

The state is also reporting more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the number of confirmed cases in the state increased by more than 80 on Sunday to 8,315.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Tags

In other news

Faith Regional to receive cardiac care technology

Faith Regional to receive cardiac care technology

NORFOLK - The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced a multimillion-dollar effort to help save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect the frontline health care workers caring for them.