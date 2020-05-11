LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials have reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 98.
Of the two deaths reported Sunday, one was in Douglas County. No information was immediately available on the second death.
The state is also reporting more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the number of confirmed cases in the state increased by more than 80 on Sunday to 8,315.
The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.