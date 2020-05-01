LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State health officials have reported two additions deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 70, as the number of confirmed cases in the state continues to surge.
The Department of Health and Human Services says in a news release that the deaths were reported late Thursday in Hall and Hamilton counties.
The release says Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska also reported its first confirmed case of the infection on Thursday.
The state's online coronavirus tracking portal shows nearly 500 new cases reported Thursday.
The surge comes as state officials plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in Lincoln and other parts of Nebraska in the coming days, starting May 10.