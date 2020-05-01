Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State health officials have reported two additions deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 70, as the number of confirmed cases in the state continues to surge.

The Department of Health and Human Services says in a news release that the deaths were reported late Thursday in Hall and Hamilton counties.

The release says Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska also reported its first confirmed case of the infection on Thursday.

The state's online coronavirus tracking portal shows nearly 500 new cases reported Thursday.

The surge comes as state officials plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in Lincoln and other parts of Nebraska in the coming days, starting May 10.

Tags

In other news

Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop

Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop.

Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms

Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the closure of meatpacking plants across the country, hog farmers have had to respond quickly to a rapidly growing backlog of animals in their barns by killing and disposing of pigs.