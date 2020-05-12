OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State health officials have reported two new deaths from COVID-19 that occurred in the central part of the state.
That came as officials in the Omaha area noted the disproportionately high number of cases among minority populations.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the two deaths Monday, one in Hall County and the other in neighboring Adams County.
The new deaths brought the state’s total since the outbreak began to 100.
Meanwhile, the Douglas County Health Department expressed alarm at the number of Latinos, Asians and black residents becoming infected with the virus.
Douglas County is nearly 70% white, but health officials say 77% of known COVID-19 cases in the county have occurred among people of color.