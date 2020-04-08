OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials have reported two new COVID-19 deaths in eastern Nebraska's Douglas County, bringing the state's total deaths from the coronavirus to 12.
The two deaths included a woman in her 70s and another woman in her 90s who was a long-term care resident at the hard-hit Douglas County Health Center. Officials say both women had underlying health conditions.
The long-term care center has seen 15 residents and 10 employees test positive for the disease; two residents there have died. The statewide number of cases had risen to 478 as of Wednesday morning.
More than 6,960 residents have tested negative.