O'NEILL - There are 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death in the North Central District Health Department region.
According to the department, there are two cases in Antelope County, one case in Boyd County, one case in Brown County, three cases in Knox County, six cases in Pierce County, and one case in Rock County.
Through case investigations, they have been determined to be due from close contacts with positive cases.
The death was a Pierce County man in his 70s and was reported to have underlying health conditions.