STANTON - A 12-year-old Stanton girl admitted responsibility to the stabbing of another 12-year-old girl at the Stanton West Park back in early March.
The girl who was arrested shortly after the Friday night attack by the sheriff’s office, admitted in Stanton County Juvenile Court and was adjudicated on allegations of assault-first degree and use of a weapon to commit a felony and will have a disposition hearing later this summer.
An admission in juvenile court is the equivalent of a guilty plea in adult court.
The victim in the case was stabbed five times with a knife and flown from the scene by medical helicopter to a Sioux City hospital where she was treated and continues to recover emotionally.
The sheriff’s office investigation revealed that the assault appears to have been a pre-meditated/planned act.
After the juvenile court hearing the suspect was released to the custody of a relative with strict guidelines, including being fitted with an ankle monitor.