Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials say another Nebraska prisons employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that a staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center tested positive for the virus and is self-isolating at home.

The department says it will be notifying employees and inmates at the facility of the development and is directing anyone who had close contact with the staffer to self-quarantine until the are medically cleared to come out of quarantine.

The staffer is the 11th state prisons employee to test positive for the virus.

Tags

In other news

Efforts underway to get food from US farms to the needy

Efforts underway to get food from US farms to the needy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One of the many troubling aspects of the coronavirus pandemic has been seeing farmers have to destroy crops and euthanize livestock at a time when millions are losing their jobs and demand is soaring at food banks.