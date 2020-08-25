Nebraska Legislature
Courtesy of: Kenneth Ferriera - Lincoln Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Eleven Nebraska lawmakers will make a long-shot attempt to bring the Legislature into a special session focused on the coronavirus pandemic and law enforcement.

The lawmakers will file paperwork with the secretary of state’s office to ask their colleagues whether they would support a special session.

The secretary of state’s office will then survey all state lawmakers. At least 33 of the Legislature’s 49 senators would have to endorse the idea of a special session, an outcome that’s extremely unlikely.

Lawmakers finished their regular session less than two weeks ago after passing a major tax package. The session was also marred by nasty public disputes.

How is it possible for anyone to say they want to reinstate trust and integrity in our political system and then stand in front of the country and bluntly lie to America during their National Convention?