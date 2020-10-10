NORFOLK - Around 11 acres of a CRP field at 37th Street and Nucor Road was burned Friday night.
According to Norfolk Fire Division Captain Lannce Grothe, initial crews encountered moderate smoke and flames on the flanks of the fire and heavy flames and heat at the head of it.
It took approximately 26 firefighters and ten rigs about 60 minutes to control the fire and another 20 minutes to overhaul the hot spots.
No firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident. The cause of it is under investigation.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Hadar Fire Department, Pierce Fire Department, and Northeast Nebraska Public Power.