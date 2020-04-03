LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ten workers at a central Nebraska beef plant have tested positive for the new coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.
The Central District Health Department says the cases were confirmed at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island.
The plant will not be shut down, however, because the federal government considers food and agricultural production and processing facilities essential infrastructure.
Hall County, which includes Grand Island, has the state’s second-highest number of confirmed positive cases, with 26 as of Friday afternoon.
The most confirmed cases are in Douglas County, encompassing Omaha, where officials have logged 124 so far.