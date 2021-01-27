Auction Block

Wednesday, February 3rd, at 10am. 523 items pending. Big Iron Online Auctions. www.bigiron.com
Coin, Currency and Stamp Online Auction- Bidding ends January 29th. List and details at www.chjauctioneers.com
Mark & Alice Roeber, Farm Equipment Retirement Auction. Thursday, January 28th at 10:15am, Allen, NE. This auction will have simulcast bidding as well. Find more details at www.chjauctioneers.com Directions: From the junction of Hwy 20 & Hwy 9 north of Allen, Nebraska go 5 miles west on Hwy 20 to 580 Ave-then 1 mile north on 580 Ave to 873 Rd – then ¼ mile east on 873 Rd. –OR– From the junction of Highways 20 & 116 north of Dixon, Nebraska, go 3 miles east on Hwy 20 to 580 Ave. – then 1 mile north of 580 Ave to 873 Rd. – then ¼ mile east on 873 Rd.
Antiques and Collectibles Online Auction with Creamer, Heimes, Janssen Auctions. Bids close at 5pm on January 31st. Find more details at www.chjauctioneers.com