LINCOLN — At the annual League of Nebraska Municipalities conference this week, the Nebraska City/County Management Association met to elect the new officers for the 2019-20 year.
Al Vacanti of Wisner, the outgoing president, expressed his gratitude to the members and wished all the best in the future. Vacanti will be retiring from city administration on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Upon presentation of the slate of candidates, the membership voted in the following: Nathan Johnson of Scottsbluff, president; Michael Holton of Plainview, president-elect for 2020-21; Jeff Hofaker of Sutton, vice president; Amber Powers of Papillion, secretary/treasurer; Chris Anderson of Central City, office of past president with Vacanti retiring.
The purpose of the Nebraska City Management Association is to promote the proficiency of professional city administrators and to strengthen the quality of urban and rural government by promoting professional city management.