WAUSA — Memorial services for Willis L. Wilbeck, 94, Wausa, will be at a later date.
He died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
