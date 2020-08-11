..Courtesy of First for Women magazine.
GUARANTEE FRESHLY SCENTED LAUNDRY - After Junior played a game of soccer in the scorching heat, his sweaty socks could stand up and tend goal on their own. And not even the washing machine can put the odor in its place. To zap the offending bacteria and fungi that remain embedded in the garment’s fibers, add 1 cup of antiseptic mouthwash (make sure it’s sugarless to prevent staining) to the wash cycle. The combination of alcohol and antibacterial essential oils will kill these odor-causing germs.
ERASE FOOD ODORS FROM HANDS - To get rid of stubborn food odor, try this trick that five-star chefs rely on: Apply mouthwash to clean hands using a cotton ball, let dry, then rinse. The natural odor fighters in this ethanol-based solution will neutralize garlic’s malodorous sulfur compounds, so you can shake hands with confidence.
WIPE AWAY MONITOR SMUDGES - When your computer screen or TV starts glowing a little less brightly beneath a layer of dust and fingerprints, try this: Moisten a paper towel or lint-free cloth with an antiseptic mouth rinse and use it to gently wipe the screen. Most mouthwash varieties are 27 percent ethanol, so they can safely cut through residue. Plus, the alcohol evaporates quickly, preventing unsightly streaks. (Note: Don’t try this on LCD or laptop screens, which should only be cleaned with a dry microfiber cloth)
PREVENT EMBARRASSING UNDERARM ODOR - Applying deodorant in the morning is usually enough to keep you smelling fresh all day. But when hot weather creates the need for reapplication, you can get stuck with a smelly layer of trapped sweat. For a cleaner fix, simply douse a cotton pad with antiseptic mouthwash and apply it to your armpits to effectively erase, rather than camouflage, the smell.
REPEL ANNOYING INSECTS NATURALLY - Don’t let mosquitoes spoil that barbecue. Just fill a 4 oz. spray bottle with mouthwash and use it to spray within a 1’ radius of your seating area whenever the bugs start to appear. The mix of alcohol and essential oils in the wash - similar to those found in store-bought bug sprays - helps drive the little buggers away.
QUICKLY SANITIZE TOOTHBRUSHES - Just fill the cap of your mouthwash bottle with enough liquid to cover the toothbrush head and let soak for a few seconds. The alcohol-based rinse will wipe out any germs on contact.
CURE DANDRUFF IN A PINCH - Forgot to pack your anti-flaking shampoo? Don’t let an itchy hairline ruin your trip. Before washing with regular shampoo, massage 1 Tbs. of antiseptic mouthwash into the scalp for 30 seconds. (Note: Stay away from the green or blue varieties if your hair is blond to avoid potential discoloration) Antimicrobial essential oils such as thymol, eucalyptol, menthol and methyl salicylate help kill the yeast-like fungus that causes flakes, so you’ll look postcard-perfect in vacation photos.
NIX POISON-IVY ITCH - Simply dab the affected area with a cotton ball soaked in mouthwash. The high concentration of alcohol in the dental rinse will remove any remaining urushiol from the skin, minimizing the irritation. Plus, the antiseptic essential oils provide an instant cooling sensation while simultaneously stimulating blood flow to the area, helping the sore spot heal faster.