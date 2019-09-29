WSC volleyball shuts down Mary in NSIC sweep

Junior outside hitter Alyssa Ballenger recorded a match-high 11 kills and Wayne State forced 25 attack errors on the University of Mary while holding the Marauders to a .009 attack percentage as the Wildcats recorded a 25-13, 25-21, 25-11 Northern Sun Conference volleyball victory Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 12-1 and 3-1 in the NSIC while Mary falls to 1-11 and 0-4 in league play.
The first set was close early with five ties and two lead changes, but the ‘Cats caught fire and used four service aces while forcing six errors to win the first set 25-13. The score was tied 7-7, but Haley Kauth served four straight points that included two aces to give the ‘Cats a 15-8 lead.
Mary pushed the Wildcats in the second set before WSC finished off the Marauders in a set that featured 13 ties and seven lead changes. WSC forced 10 attack errors on Mary (four blocks) and used six kills from Alyssa Ballenger to post a 25-21 set win.
The Wildcats built early leads of 7-0 and 11-1 in the third set and cruised to a 25-11 set win to complete the sweep. Ballenger continued the hot hand at the net with five kills on six attacks to pace the Wildcats in the set.
Wayne State finished the match hitting .248 with 37 kills and nine errors on 113 attacks while Mary hit just .009 in the match with 26 kills, 25 errors and 109 attacks.
Mary held a 58-50 advantage in digs on the Wildcats while WSC accumulated a 10-5 edge in blocks over the Marauders. The ‘Cats had six service aces in the win while allowing just one to Mary.
Ballenger paced WSC offensively with her match-high 11 kills, hitting .556 in the match. Kelsie Cada added nine kills. Senior libero Haley Kauth had a team-high 13 digs while setter Rachel Walker was credited with 29 set assists. Tarrin Beller notched a team-best five blocks with Cada and Jaci Brahmer each recording four.