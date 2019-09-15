WSC vs Florida Tech
Wayne State continued a trend of dominant defense with a 3-0 sweep over Florida Tech as the Wildcat volleyball team achieved a 25-12, 25-12, 25-21 win against the Panthers Saturday morning at the 2019 Shark Invitational Volleyball Tournament held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Wildcats stay unbeaten on the season with the win at 7-0 while Florida Tech is now 1-6.
The Wildcat offense came out swinging to begin the contest, as they hit .419 in the first set with 15 kills in a 25-12 set win.
WSC’s defense came to life in the second set as they forced the Panthers to hit .000 with seven errors on their way to another 25-12 set victory.
The third set proved to be closer between the squads, but Florida Tech would never find the footing it needed and did not lead at any point during the set.
Florida Tech’s only lead came at the beginning of the match with a service ace for the first point of the contest.
Wayne State hit .235 in the match with 41 kills on 132 attacks and 10 errors while holding the Panthers to a .047 attack percentage with 26 kills and 20 errors on 128 attempts. The Wildcats had two fewer digs than Florida Tech, 77-75, and held a 8-5 edge in blocks. WSC also had seven service aces to just three for the Panthers.
Junior Alyssa Ballenger led WSC with 10 kills and 3 digs. Kelsie Cada and Jaci Brahmer each added nine kills with Tarrin Beller finishing with six. Morgan Alexander contributed 15 digs while Maddie Duffy added 12. Hope Carter pitched in for the Wildcats with four service aces while redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker was credited with 30 set assists.
Wayne State finishes up action in Florida against Southern New Hampshire at 2:30 p.m. today to close out play at the 2019 Shark Invitational in Florida.
WSC vs Southern New Hampshire
Wayne State wrapped up a trip to Florida undefeated as the Wildcat volleyball team swept Southern New Hampshire with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-9 win against the Penmen Saturday afternoon at the 2019 Shark Invitational Volleyball Tournament held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Wildcats stay unbeaten on the season with the win at 8-0 while Southern New Hampshire falls to 3-3 on the year.
The Penmen took an early 2-0 lead in the first set, but the Wildcats got things going with a 3-0 run and never fell behind again in the set as they hit .303 in the set with 14 kills in a 25-17 set win.
WSC’s defense stifled the Penmen in the second set as they forced the Panthers to hit -.043 with seven errors on their way to a 25-11 set victory. The Wildcats recorded a match high 16 kills in the second set.
The third set was even more lopsided in favor of the Wildcats as they held Southern New Hampshire to a -.091 hit percentage while forcing eight errors.
Wayne State hit .350 in the match with 43 kills on 100 attacks and 8 errors while holding the Penmen to a .020 attack percentage with 21 kills and 19 errors on 100 attempts. The Wildcats had 11 more digs than Southern New Hampshire, 54-43, and held a 10-2 edge in blocks. WSC also had six service aces to just one for the Penmen.
Tarrin Beller and Kelsie Cada led the way for the ‘Cats with 13 kills apiece as both hit over .500 for the match. Katie Stephens added six kills for the Wildcats. Cada contributed 15 digs while Haley Kauth added 11. Redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker was credited with 33 set assists while also recording 5 digs in the match for WSC.