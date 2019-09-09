WSC, UNK play to 0-0 draw in women's soccer

Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney played to a 0-0 double overtime tie in non-conference women’s soccer played Sunday afternoon at Foster Field in Kearney. The Wildcats are now 0-1-1 on the season while the Lopers sport an 0-0-2 record.
The Wildcats held an 11-6 edge over the Lopers in shots and 9-4 in shots on goal. WSC had twice as many corner kicks at UNK, 6-3, and was whistled for 19 fouls compared to 10 on the Lopers.
Sophomore Megan Phillips paced Wayne State on the attack with six shots and five shots on goal. Sophomore forward Madison Kemp added two shots, both on goal, while Megan Schuster and Madison Johnson each were credited with one shot on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham played all 110 minutes in net for WSC and recorded a shutout with three saves in the contest.