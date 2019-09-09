WSC, UNK play to 0-0 draw in women's soccer

Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney played to a 0-0 double overtime tie in non-conference women’s soccer played Sunday afternoon at Foster Field in Kearney. The Wildcats are now 0-1-1 on the season while the Lopers sport an 0-0-2 record.

The Wildcats held an 11-6 edge over the Lopers in shots and 9-4 in shots on goal. WSC had twice as many corner kicks at UNK, 6-3, and was whistled for 19 fouls compared to 10 on the Lopers.

Sophomore Megan Phillips paced Wayne State on the attack with six shots and five shots on goal. Sophomore forward Madison Kemp added two shots, both on goal, while Megan Schuster and Madison Johnson each were credited with one shot on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham played all 110 minutes in net for WSC and recorded a shutout with three saves in the contest.

Wayne State volleyball enters Coaches Poll at #22

After receiving 49 points in the preseason poll, Wayne State College entered the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon coming in at 22nd with 152 points in voting conducted by various coaches from across the country.

Wildcats open with pair of sweeps

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Wayne State College volleyball team got its season started by winning all six sets it played in two matches at the Missouri Southern invite here.