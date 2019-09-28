WOMEN
Four runners placed in the top 10 as the Wayne State College women’s cross country team finished second in the Wildcat Classic held Friday afternoon on the back nine of the Wayne Country Club.
MSU Moorhead captured the team title with 32 points followed by Wayne State in second with 44. Southwest Minnesota State was third at 91 followed by Mount Marty College (95), Bellevue University (105) and Peru State (173) rounding out the team standings.
Hartington/Newcastle sophomore Allie Rosener was the top Wildcat finisher, placing fourth overall out of 52 runners with a time of 20:12 on the 5,000-meter course.
Three other Wildcats finished in the top 10 individually as Plainview freshman Jade Rickard was eighth (20:33), Wayne sophomore Andrea Torres ninth (20:45) and Kim Johnson 10th at 20:47.
Other Wildcat runners included – Marin Jetensky 13th – 21:06, Brianna Crouch 16th – 21:11, Alex Bauer 17th – 21:16, Amanda Mote 18th – 21:16, Molly McCartney 32nd – 22:26 and Josephine Peitz 44th – 25:19.
Wayne State women’s finishers at Wildcat Classic
Wayne Country Club – Wayne, Nebraska (5,000-meter course)
4. Allie Rosener 20:12.36
8. Jade Rickard 20:33.87
9. Andrea Torres 20:45.05
10. Kim Johnson 20:47.57
13. Marin Jetensky 21:06.87
16. Brianna Crouch 21:11.22
17. Alex Bauer 21:16.84
18. Amanda Mote 21:16.99
32. Molly McCartney 22:26.44
44. Josephine Peitz 25:19.89
MEN
Senior Dylan Kessler placed ninth overall while leading the Wayne State College men’s cross country team to a third place finish Friday afternoon at the Wildcat Classic held on the back nine of the Wayne Country Club.
MSU Moorhead was a runaway winner in the men’s team race, well ahead of second place South Dakota School of Mines 15-62 for the team title with Wayne State third at 95 points. Bellevue University (98), Mount Marty (129) and Southwest Minnesota State (147) closed out the team standings.
Senior Dylan Kessler was the top Wildcat runner, crossing the tape ninth overall out of a field of 51 runners with a time of 27:30 on the 8,000-meter course.
Bryce Holcomb followed in 19th place at 28:10 with teammate Bailey Peckham right behind in 20th at 28:14.
Other Wildcat finishers were – Brock Hegarty (28th – 28:56), Nathan Pearson (30th – 29:05), Jakob Kemper (35th – 29:37) and Nathan Hiemer (41st – 30:44).
Wayne State men’s finishers at Wildcat Classic
Wayne Country Club – Wayne, Nebraska (8,000-meter course)
9. Dylan Kessler 27:30.72
19. Bryce Holcomb 28:10.18
20. Bailey Peckham 28:14.21
28. Brock Hegarty 28:56.80
30. Nathan Pearson 29:05.05
35. Jakob Kemper 29:37.98
41. Nathan Hiemer 30:44.77