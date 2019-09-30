Wildcats suffer 4-0 NSIC women's soccer loss to Mary

The University of Mary recorded a 4-0 shutout over Wayne State College in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer played Sunday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch. The host Wildcats drop to 2-3-2 and 2-2 in league play while Mary is now 3-1-1 and 1-1-1 in NSIC contests.
WSC had the wind at their back in the opening half, but could not take advantage as the visiting Marauders struck for two goals within two minutes of each other before the midway point of the first half.
Sidney Burrell scored at the 14:13 mark with Noelle Vigneri finding the back of the net two minutes later for a 2-0 Marauder advantage despite WSC recording a 7-6 edge in shots during the first half that included one from Rylie Wehner that hit the crossbar.
Mary used another quick scoring surge to produce two goals in the second half as the Marauders scored in the 54th and 57th minutes to make the final score 4-0.
Mary ended the contest with a 12-9 advantage in shots over WSC and 6-4 in shots on goal. The Marauders held a commanding 9-1 lead in corner kicks over the ‘Cats while WSC was called for 12 fouls to eight on the Marauders.
Junior forward Rylie Wehner had four shots (two on goal) for WSC while Gabi Rosa added three shots. Abby Sutton and Skylar Stueckrath also had shots on goal for the Wildcats.