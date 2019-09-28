Junior middle hitter Jaci Brahmer recorded a match-high 11 kills to go with nine blocks to lead #17 Wayne State College in a 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14 victory over Minot State in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 11-1 and 2-1 in the league while Minot State is 0-11 and 0-3.

The Wildcats never trailed in the match. WSC held Minot State to a .000 attack percentage in the first set (six kills, six errors) as the ‘Cats won 25-13.

WSC came away with a 25-15 second set win and used 16 players in the third set for a 25-14 win to complete the sweep.

Wayne State hit .217 in the win with 37 kills and 14 errors on 106 attacks while Minot State posted a .057 attack percentage with 24 kills, 18 errors and 105 attacks.

The ‘Cats held a 12-1 edge in blocks and had six service aces to one for Minot State.

Brahmer hit .786 in the match with 11 kills and no errors on 14 attacks to lead the Wildcats. She also recorded nine blocks in the win. Tarrin Beller had seven kills with three blocks while Kelsie Cada, Maddie Knobbe and Katie Stephens each produced six kills with Knobbe adding eight blocks.

Senior libero Haley Kauth and Cada each had 14 digs while Maddie Duffy had three service aces.

Tags

In other news

Last minute goal gives WSC women's soccer a win over Minot State

Gabi Rosa’s header off a corner kick from Skylar Stueckrath with 49 seconds remaining gave Wayne State College the winning goal in a thrilling 2-1 Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer win over Minot State Friday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch Friday afternoon. It was the first-ever win …

Wildcat volleyball takes care of Minot State

Junior middle hitter Jaci Brahmer recorded a match-high 11 kills to go with nine blocks to lead #17 Wayne State College in a 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14 victory over Minot State in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 11-1 and 2-1 in the league…

Wayne State hosts Wildcat Invitational

Wayne State hosts Wildcat Invitational

WAYNE — The Wayne State Cross Country teams hosted its own Wildcat Classic on Friday, raced for the second consecutive year on the back nine of the Wayne Country Club.

WSC volleyball tops Augustana 3-1 in home opener

Wayne State used a balanced attack with three players over 10 kills as the Wildcats topped Augustana 25-22, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16 in the 14th annual Pack the House/Black Out Night sponsored by the WSC SPORTS Club at Rice Auditorium in Wayne Tuesday evening. The non-conference match attracted a…

Wayne State volleyball wins home opener

Wayne State volleyball wins home opener

WAYNE — The Wayne State College volleyball team opened the doors to the newly remodeled Rice Auditorium and did the old structure justice by winning its home opener over Northern State Conference rival Augustana, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 and 25-16.

Wayne State volleyball ranked 17th in coaches poll

The Wayne State College volleyball team received a two spot promotion to 17th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 9-1 Wildcats collected 360 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches acros…

SMSU scores three second half goals to top Wayne State men's soccer

Southwest Minnesota State scored three second half goals to take down Wayne State College 3-0 Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer played at Mattke Field in Marshall, Minnesota. With the win the host Mustangs are now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league play while WSC is 1-2-2…

Second half rally gives Augustana 26-13 win over Wildcat football

Augustana scored 26 unanswered points (23 in the second half) to overcome a dominant first half performance by Wayne State as the host Vikings rallied for a 26-13 Northern Sun Conference South Division football win Saturday afternoon at Kirkeby-Over Stadium in Sioux Falls. Augustana is now 2…