Wildcat volleyball takes care of Minot State

Junior middle hitter Jaci Brahmer recorded a match-high 11 kills to go with nine blocks to lead #17 Wayne State College in a 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14 victory over Minot State in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 11-1 and 2-1 in the league while Minot State is 0-11 and 0-3.
The Wildcats never trailed in the match. WSC held Minot State to a .000 attack percentage in the first set (six kills, six errors) as the ‘Cats won 25-13.
WSC came away with a 25-15 second set win and used 16 players in the third set for a 25-14 win to complete the sweep.
Wayne State hit .217 in the win with 37 kills and 14 errors on 106 attacks while Minot State posted a .057 attack percentage with 24 kills, 18 errors and 105 attacks.
The ‘Cats held a 12-1 edge in blocks and had six service aces to one for Minot State.
Brahmer hit .786 in the match with 11 kills and no errors on 14 attacks to lead the Wildcats. She also recorded nine blocks in the win. Tarrin Beller had seven kills with three blocks while Kelsie Cada, Maddie Knobbe and Katie Stephens each produced six kills with Knobbe adding eight blocks.
Senior libero Haley Kauth and Cada each had 14 digs while Maddie Duffy had three service aces.