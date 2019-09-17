Wayne State volleyball up three spots in latest coaches poll

The Wayne State College volleyball team moved up three spots to 19th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon, collecting 265 points in voting conducted by various coaches from across the country.
The 8-0 Wildcats won all four matches last weekend in sweeps at the Shark II Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, topping Belmont Abbey College, Grand Valley State, Florida Tech and Southern New Hampshire. WSC opens Northern Sun Conference play on the road this weekend visiting MSU Moorhead Friday at 6 p.m. and #8 Northern State Saturday at 2 p.m.
AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll – Week #2 Poll: September 16, 2019
2019 Previous
Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Rank
1. Cal State San Bernardino (35) 1137 7-0 2
2. Western Washington (6) 1092 8-0 3
3. Washburn (3) 1062 8-0 4
4. Minnesota Duluth (1) 955 7-1 5
5. Lewis (Ill.) 891 7-1 5
T6. Concordia-St. Paul 870 6-2 10
T6. Nebraska-Kearney 870 8-0 8
8. Northern State 780 7-1 7
9. Southwest Minnesota State 744 6-2 15
10. Ferris State 640 6-2 11
11. Tarleton State 614 5-3 9
12. Central Missouri 538 5-3 12
13. Tampa 507 4-4 1
14. Hillsdale 491 7-1 19
15. Northwest Missouri State 409 7-1 18
16. Barry (Fla.) 379 5-3 13
17. Rockhurst 361 5-3 17
18. Regis (Colo.) 301 6-2 NR
19. Wayne State (Neb.) 265 8-0 22
20. Texas A&M – Commerce 222 5-3 20
21. Wheeling 210 5-3 14
22. St. Cloud State 197 8-0 NR
23. Palm Beach Atlantic 180 5-3 16
24. Sioux Falls 165 8-0 NR
25. Upper Iowa 142 8-0 NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Colorado School of Mines 111; St. Cloud State University 95; Winona State 76; Michigan Tech 75; West Florida 71; Central Washington 62; Cal State L. A. 53; Angelo State 39; Central Oklahoma 37; Chaminade 29; Metro State 24; Azusa Pacific 19; Cal Poly Pomona 17; Missouri-St Louis 15; Ashland 13; Augustana (SD) 4; Saint Leo 4; Indianapolis 3;
8 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 34 combined points.