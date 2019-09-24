Wayne State volleyball ranked 17th in coaches poll

The Wayne State College volleyball team received a two spot promotion to 17th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The 9-1 Wildcats collected 360 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.

WSC went 1-1 last week, winning 3-0 at MSU Moorhead followed by a 3-0 loss to #8 Northern State. The Wildcats host three matches this week, starting Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. non-conference matchup vs. Augustana on Pack the House/Black Out Night in Rice Auditorium. WSC also hosts Minot State Friday at 6 p.m. and the University of Mary Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest.

AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll – Week #3 Poll: September 23, 2019

2019 Previous

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Rank

1. Cal State San Bernardino (40) 1143 9-0 1

2. Western Washington (5) 1102 10-0 2

3. Nebraska-Kearney 1010 11-0 T6

4. Minnesota Duluth (1) 978 9-1 4

5. Washburn 913 9-1 3

6. Lewis (Ill.) 898 10-1 5

7. Concordia-St. Paul 885 8-2 T6

8. Northern State 849 9-1 8

9. Southwest Minnesota State 788 8-2 9

10. Tarleton State 657 7-3 11

11. Northwest Missouri State 644 9-1 15

12. Regis (Colo.) 503 8-2 18

13. Rockhurst 477 9-3 17

14. Central Missouri 461 6-4 12

15. St. Cloud State 453 10-0 22

16. Ferris State 421 7-3 10

17. Wayne State (Neb.) 360 9-1 19

18. Hillsdale 336 9-2 14

19. Sioux Falls 316 10-0 24

20. Texas A&M – Commerce 256 7-3 20

21. Wheeling 236 9-3 21

22. Tampa 152 5-5 13

23. Upper Iowa 135 8-2 25

24. Wingate 117 10-0 25

25. Barry 93 6-4 16

25. Colorado School of Mines 93 8-2 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Angelo State 69; Michigan Tech 60; Winona State 54; Central Washington 53; Missouri-St Louis 51; Palm Beach Atlantic 38; Cal State L. A. 36; Chaminade 36; Metro State 36; Azusa Pacific 31; Saint Leo 31; Lynn 30; Ashland 29; Central Oklahoma 28; West Florida 25; South Carolina-Aiken 15; Augustana (SD) 11; Minnesota State 6

6 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 40 combined points.

