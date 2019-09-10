Wayne State volleyball enters Coaches Poll at #22

After receiving 49 points in the preseason poll, Wayne State College entered the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon coming in at 22nd with 152 points in voting conducted by various coaches from across the country.
The Wildcats opened the season over the weekend going 4-0 at the Missouri Southern Tournament in Joplin, Missouri, winning three matches by a 3-0 score followed by a 3-1 win over CSU Pueblo. WSC will be in action again this weekend at the Nova Southeastern Tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, facing Belmont Abbey College and Grand Valley State on Friday afternoon.
AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll – Week #1 Poll: September 9, 2019
2019 Previous
Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Rank
1. Tampa (Fla.) (41) 1140 4-0 1
2. Cal State San Bernardino (3) 1090 3-0 2
3. Western Washington 1041 4-0 3
4. Washburn (2) 1011 4-0 4
5. Lewis (Ill.) 906 4-0 7
6. Minnesota Duluth 860 3-1 6
7. Northern State 834 4-0 8
8. Nebraska-Kearney 761 4-0 11
9. Tarleton State 742 3-1 10
10. Concordia-St. Paul 689 2-2 5
11. Ferris State 675 4-0 12
12. Central Missouri 566 3-1 17
13. Barry (Fla.) 555 4-0 16
14. Wheeling Jesuit 546 3-1 13
15. Southwest Minnesota State 508 3-1 9
16. Palm Beach Atlantic 472 3-1 15
17. Rockhurst 437 2-2 14
18. Northwest Missouri State 275 4-0 NR
19. Hillsdale 208 3-1 NR
20. Texas A&M – Commerce 178 3-1 20
21. Michigan Tech 167 3-1 NR
22. Wayne State (Neb.) 152 4-0 NR
23. Cal State Los Angeles 139 1-3 19
24. Wingate (N.C.) 123 4-0 25
25. Central Washington 99 2-2 23
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Central Oklahoma 83; Cal Poly Pomona 72; West Florida 70; Upper Iowa 59; California State University San Marcos 53; Chaminade 42; Metro State 41; Regis 41; Colorado School of Mines 39; Sioux Falls 37; Ashland 34; Angelo State 33; Colorado Mesa University 30; Winona State 24; Drury 23; St Cloud State 17; Azusa Pacific 15; Gannon 11; Saint Leo 5; Saginaw Valley State 4;
9 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 42 combined points.