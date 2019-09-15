WOMEN
The Wayne State College women’s cross country team placed third with 87 points Saturday morning at the Herb Blakely Invitational hosted by Dakota State University. The meet was moved from Madison, South Dakota to Sioux Center, Iowa due to flooding this week in South Dakota.
Dordt College captured the team title with 18 points, well ahead of second place Dakota State at 83 points. Wayne State was a close third with 87 points followed by Southwest Minnesota State (97), Mount Marty (111), Des Moines Area Community College (150) and Minnesota Crookston (183).
Plainview freshman Jade Rickard was the top Wildcat finisher, placing 13th overall out of a field of 64 runners with a time of 20:59.41 on the 5,000-meter course. Kim Johnson followed in 19th place at 21:21.68 with teammates Amanda Mote and Brianna Crouch next in 20th and 21st place with times of 21:22.20 and 21:23.76 respectively.
Other Wildcat runners included – Marin Jetensky (32nd – 21:52.85) and Josephine Peitz (47th – 23:18.37).
Wayne State women’s finishers at Herb Blakely/Dakota State Invitational
Dordt College Soccer Complex Area Course – Sioux Center, Iowa (5,000-meter course)
13. Jade Rickard 20:59.41
19. Kim Johnson 21:21.68
20. Amanda Mote 21:22.20
21. Brianna Crouch 21:23.76
32. Marin Jetensky 21:52.85
47. Josephine Peitz 23:18.37
MEN
The Wayne State College men’s cross country team placed third with 91 points Saturday morning at the Herb Blakely Invitational hosted by Dakota State University. The meet was moved from Madison, South Dakota to Sioux Center, Iowa due to flooding this week in South Dakota.
Dordt outpaced Dakota State 28-42 to capture the men’s team title with the Wildcats following at 91 points. Des Moines Area CC (116) and Mount Marty (124) closed out the top five teams.
Dylan Kessler, a senior from Apache Junction, Arizona, covered the 8k course in 27:29.91 to finish 14th overall to lead the Wildcats. Junior Brock Hegarty was next in 19th place at 27:57.50 with Bryce Holcomb 22nd (28:20.75) and Nathan Pearson 26th in a time of 28:51.06 while Jakob Kemper finished up for the Wildcats in 37th at 29:53.02.
Wayne State men’s finishers at Herb Blakely Invitational
Dordt college Soccer Complex Area Course – Sioux Center, Iowa (8,000-meter course)
14. Dylan Kessler 27:29.91
19. Brock Hegarty 27:57.50
22. Bryce Holcomb 28:20.75
26. Nathan Pearson 28:51.06
37. Jakob Kemper 29:53.02