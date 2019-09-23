SMSU scores three second half goals to top Wayne State men's soccer

Southwest Minnesota State scored three second half goals to take down Wayne State College 3-0 Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer played at Mattke Field in Marshall, Minnesota. With the win the host Mustangs are now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league play while WSC is 1-2-2 and 1-1 in NSIC games.

Both teams had six shots while playing to a scoreless tie in the first half. However, the second half was all SMSU as the Mustangs held a 7-1 edge in shots, resulting in three goals.

SMSU scored four minutes into the second half for the opening goal followed by another five minutes later in the 54th minute and added an insurance goal at the 75:12 mark to make the final score 3-0.

Southwest Minnesota State held a 13-7 advantage in shots over WSC but had just one more shot on goal than the Wildcats 5-4. SMSU held a 6-2 edge in corner kicks over the Wildcats.

Madison Kemp, Gabi Rosa, Sophie Ketchmark and Rylie Wehner each had shots on goal for Wayne State in the contest. Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham allowed three goals in 78 minutes of playing time without recording a save while freshman Regan Ott played the final 11:42 and was credited with two saves.

