Northern State hands WSC first volleyball loss of season

Northern State handed #19 Wayne State College its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference volleyball played at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-17. The host #8 Wolves are now 9-1 and 2-0 in the NSIC while WSC is 9-1 and 1-1 in league contests.

Northern State jumped out to an early lead on WSC in the opening set forcing Wildcat timeouts at 7-3 and 17-9. But the Wildcats rallied and scored three straight points on Northern State set point and got within one at 24-23 before falling 25-23 despite seven kills in the opening set from Tarrin Beller.

The second set saw the host Wolves pull away from a 10-10 tie midway through the second set and used 18 kills and a .359 attack percentage to put away the Wildcats 25-16. Beller had three kills and a pair of blocks to lead WSC in the second set.

The third and final set played out similar to the second set as WSC trailed by just one point at the midway mark at 15-14, but Northern State took control late and forced seven Wildcat attack errors to complete the sweep with a 25-17 set victory. Junior Maddie Knobbe had five kills in the third set to pace the Wildcats.

Northern State finished the match with a .261 attack percentage while WSC hit .122 on 36 kills, 17 errors and 156 attacks. NSU recorded an 88-67 advantage in digs over the Wildcats and had 8.5 blocks to 7.0 for WSC.

Beller led WSC in the contest with 10 kills and six blocks. Knobbe added eight kills and four blocks while freshman Kelsie Cada had eight kills and 19 digs.

Senior libero Haley Kauth accounted for 22 digs while redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker handed out 29 set assists.

